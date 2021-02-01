2 hours ago

The Accra Regional Police Command has gunned down two suspected armed robbers in separate operations in Accra.

Blessing Stephen,a 38-year-old Nigerian, died from gunshot wounds he sustained in an operation by the police at Tonynam Guest House, at Spintex Road, whiles another suspected robber yet to be identified,was also shot at Achimota, in Accra.

Two other suspects have been arrested and detained in custody, assisting police in investigation.

The Public Relations Officer of the Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who disclosed these to the GhanaianTimes, in Accra, yesterday, said that a pistol and four rounds of ammunition were retrieved from the deceased.

She stated that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

DSP Tenge said a suspect, Jessy Osas, 26, believed to be an accomplice, and Godwin Hetor, 26, a receptionist at Guest House, where the deceased and an accomplice were lodging, were also arrested to help the police in investigations.

She said Stephen, an ex-convict and a member of a gang of six armed robbers, involved in robberies at banks and on highways, has been on police surveillance for the past two years.

DSP Tenge said the gang also attacked bullion vans, including the recent bullion van robbery and killing of a policeman at Adansi Nyankomasu, near Adansi Tewobabi, in the Ashanti Region, Manso-meam, Mankesim filling station, Tarkwa- Prestea Highway robbery and Gomoa-Potsin.

In a related development, a suspected robber was shot dead along the Achimota Forest stretch, after he attacking and snatching two mobile phones from two pedestrians and running into the bush.

DSP Tengesaid Wednesday at about 9:00pm, suspect now deceased, armed with knife emerged from the Achimota Forest Reserve and snatched a passerby’s mobile phone and ran into the forest.

She said the robber was chased by policemen on duty at the Achimota CP Roundabout, but escaped into the forest.

DSP Tenge said “the police laid ambush around the forest, and after a while, the armed robbery emerged from another forest to continue his operations”.

She stated that the armed robber at knife point snatched a mobile phone from a woman, who alighted from a passenger vehicle, and again started running into to the forest.

DSP said the policemen chased the armed robber and in attempt to ‘demobilise’ him and arrest him, he was hit by a bullet.

She said the robber was rushed to the Police Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival, and the body has been taken to the mortuary at the same hospital.