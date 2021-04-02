46 minutes ago

Angela Asare, mother of a Ghanaian nurse, Vera Asamoah, stationed in the nation’s capital, Accra is appealing to Ghanaians to help find her missing daughter.

Madam Asare, who is also a nurse at the Asesewa Government Hospital in the Eastern Region, said her daughter left her apartment located at Ashiyie on Friday, March 26 and has since not been traced.

“She stays alone…and she usually goes to work [on time]. When she wouldn’t go she will ask permission. So on that fateful morning, she had a call from her friend and she told her she was having her morning devotion… And so it was unusual of her that at 10 a.m. she didn’t report to work,” narrated Madam Asare, who is currently in Accra to join the search for her daughter.

“So they [her colleagues] tried calling her. Initially, calls went through her two phones but they were later switched off. And so my attention was drawn to the development and had to come down here to start the search,” CCNM quoted the distraught mother as saying.

The ‘missing nurse works at the Doctor’s Clinic. The police at Adentan have launched investigations into the matter and have since published her image across all social media platforms.

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) where she fellowships has also launched a campaign to find her.

“Miss Vera Asamoah has been missing since March 26th. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call 0243130828. Our sister worships with ICGC Holy Ghost Temple. Please share. Thank you,” the church posted on its Facebook page on Monday.

In February 2020, a community health nurse was found dead in Kumasi, Ghana’s second largest city triggering police investigations.

Two persons were arrested and are in court over the incident.

Early this year, another nurse was shot and killed by armed robbers at Ncheraa, a community near Wenchi in the Bono Region.