A High Court in Kumasi has sentenced Police Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, popularly known as “Tycoon,” to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maadwoa.

The verdict, delivered by a seven-member jury on Friday, October 24, 2025, saw five jurors voting guilty against two dissenting.

Inspector Twumasi, attached to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, was accused of shooting 26-year-old Maadwoa multiple times in the abdomen and chest on April 20, 2023, at Adum in Kumasi.

The victim, a mother of one, was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Following the incident, police launched a specialized operation that led to Twumasi’s arrest at his hideout in Sekyere near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region.

The convicted officer had initially pleaded not guilty when he first appeared before the same court in July 2023.

The ruling brings closure to a case that sparked public outrage and widespread calls for justice following the tragic killing of the young woman.