7 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has intensified its search for a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a 27-year-old man, amid growing concerns of possible foul play.

The Accra Regional Police Command said the Oyibi District Police Command has launched a manhunt for Wisdom Tetteh over the disappearance of Theophilus Ashitey Amarh.

In a press release issued on April 14, police disclosed that a report was filed on April 7 indicating that the victim had left home the previous day to sell his Hyundai Elantra saloon car after being introduced to a prospective buyer by the suspect but never returned.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the missing man was last seen at the suspect’s residence at Saasabi, where he had gone to meet the supposed buyer.

Further intelligence led investigators back to the residence on April 10, where suspected bloodstains were discovered in a room, heightening fears about the victim’s safety.

The Criminal Investigations Department, with support from the National Crime Scene Management Team and the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit, has since processed the scene as part of ongoing investigations.

Police say a search operation involving community members and local authorities has been conducted in the area, but the victim is still missing.

Investigators also believe the suspect may have fled Ghana to neighbouring Togo, prompting efforts to track him through international cooperation, including processes initiated with INTERPOL.

The Accra Regional Police Command has assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to apprehend the suspect and uncover the circumstances surrounding the disappearance.

Authorities are urging anyone with credible information on the whereabouts of the suspect or the missing person to report to the nearest police station to assist with the investigation.