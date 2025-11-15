1 hour ago

The Eastern North Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects after a significant quantity of suspected narcotic drugs was discovered during a snap check at Amankwakrom on the Agordeke–Donkorkrom stretch.

The suspects, Yaw Ntoso and Perpetual Ayitey, were apprehended on November 13, 2025, when officers stopped a Kia Bongo truck driven by Ntoso.

According to a police update on X, a search of the vehicle revealed three white sacks containing 135 compressed slabs of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa, each wrapped in yellowish cellotape. Officers also seized 21 oval-shaped parcels filled with similar substances.

Both suspects have been detained and are assisting investigators. Police say they will be put before the courts once the ongoing investigation is completed.