The Eastern North Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects after a significant quantity of suspected narcotic drugs was discovered during a snap check at Amankwakrom on the Agordeke–Donkorkrom stretch.
The suspects, Yaw Ntoso and Perpetual Ayitey, were apprehended on November 13, 2025, when officers stopped a Kia Bongo truck driven by Ntoso.
According to a police update on X, a search of the vehicle revealed three white sacks containing 135 compressed slabs of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa, each wrapped in yellowish cellotape. Officers also seized 21 oval-shaped parcels filled with similar substances.
Both suspects have been detained and are assisting investigators. Police say they will be put before the courts once the ongoing investigation is completed.
Comments