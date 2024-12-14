4 hours ago

An Astra DAF truck loaded with several tonnes of iron rods suspected to have been looted from the Agenda 111 project site at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality in the Bono Region has been intercepted.

The branded CONSAR LTD truck with registration number GN 7469- 17 was loading the building materials from the ongoing Agenda 111 project construction site without a permit when it was intercepted.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Regional Communication Officer of the NDC, Charles Akowuah Tuffour, explaining that some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led the police to intercept the truck.

It said the team also impounded another truck with registration number GC 9423-11 transporting about 160 state streetlight bulbs from the Bono Regional Minister’s residency.

It said they acted on a tip-off to confiscate the items belonging to the state.

The release condemned the development and urged the police, to as a matter of urgency, protect all state property and government belongings to guarantee the peace and stability the country was currently enjoying.

It also encouraged the public to be watchdogs and informants of all state properties, to ensure a peaceful and smooth running of the country by the current government and the incoming NDC administration.

It said the act of looting by the public was not only worrying but also a deliberate attempt by the miscreants to deny people in the region essential resources.

It said the two vehicles were sent to the police station for further investigation.

“In 2017, it must be recalled that prior to the handing over of the administration to the then incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, the then Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye, arrogated to himself arbitral powers to confiscate vehicles and personal belongings of former ministers and appointees within the region,” the release said.

It accused appointees of the outgoing government and other officials of illegally looting state equipment and building materials at the construction site.

The release further cautioned the public, including government appointees in the region, to immediately halt any attempt to loot and misappropriate state property as the country prepares for a political transition.

It explained that they were still chairmen of the municipal and district security council and would be called to account for any missing state property.

It said they were mandated to hold in trust all state property in the districts for the good people of the region.

The NDC expressed concern about the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West, Ignatius Baffuor-Awuah, having electricity extension poles, cables and transformers meant for the state in his private custody and not in government stores.

It said the release was to correct the erroneous impression that NDC members were involved in looting state property in the region.