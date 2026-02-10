7 hours ago

A covert intelligence-led operation by the Regional Police Intelligence Department (RPID) in the Oti Region has led to the interception of a vehicle transporting a significant cache of ammunition and a locally manufactured firearm, resulting in the arrest of two suspects in Dambai.

Security sources told Adom News that the operation was carried out on Sunday, February 8, 2025, after the RPID received a tip-off about the movement of suspicious cargo within the municipality.

Acting on the intelligence, a team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Osafo Adamu mounted surveillance and intercepted a Hyundai Kia Rhino truck, with registration number GS-4677-17, at about 3:30 p.m. The vehicle was initially believed to be transporting building materials.

A thorough search, however, revealed a far more troubling discovery. Officers uncovered a locally manufactured single-barrel short gun along with 21 boxes containing a total of 525 rounds of Lion AAA and BB ammunition, all carefully concealed.

Police identified the suspects as Abubakari Salam Atta, aged 35, and Kabuja Kwadwo Taademe, aged 19. During preliminary interrogation, the two reportedly claimed they had been contracted by an individual identified only as Kabuja Ntesi to convey the consignment.

In a dramatic twist, police sources disclosed that the suspects allegedly attempted to bribe the arresting officers with GH¢50,000 in a bid to secure their freedom. The officers rejected the offer and immediately placed the suspects under arrest.

Both men are currently in police custody and are cooperating with investigators as efforts intensify to trace the origin and intended destination of the ammunition, as well as to apprehend other persons linked to the operation.

The police credited the success of the interception to close collaboration between ASP Adamu’s intelligence unit and the Regional Crime Office, stressing that investigations are ongoing and that further arrests are likely.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to preventing the illegal circulation of firearms and ammunition, warning that anyone found engaging in such activities will face the full rigours of the law.