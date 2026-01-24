1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service is investigating an incident involving a young woman who allegedly stole personal belongings from a family while employed as a domestic worker in East Legon.

The case has raised concerns about the vetting process for domestic staff and online recruitment practices in the city.

According to the victim, a resident of East Legon, the woman, who identified herself as Audril Perkins or Akos (suspected false name), was hired on Saturday, January 17, 2026, to assist with childcare and household duties while his wife was away.

The woman reportedly arrived with a very small handbag containing only a few clothes, which the employer described as unusual for a live-in domestic worker. She also displayed long hair, nails, and lashes, as well as attire deemed inappropriate for the household.

The employer asked her to adjust her appearance, which she complied with by the next morning.

The woman claimed she was 19 years old, had completed SHS, and was from Kumasi, but was in Accra looking for employment. She reportedly stayed with a friend in East Legon while seeking work.

When asked to provide a family member or guarantor, she initially said her mother would accompany her but later claimed her mother was attending a funeral and would visit later. Attempts to verify her mother’s contact number reportedly failed.

During her stay, she slept in the children’s room, where some of the family’s personal belongings, including a locked wardrobe, boxes, and a large luggage bag, were kept.

The house is equipped with CCTV, though the cameras do not cover the inside of the children’s room.

The employer noticed suspicious behavior by Tuesday, January 20, 2026, including excessive time spent locked in the room and unusual habits regarding the lights and doors.

On Wednesday, January 21, he discovered his wife’s old clothes hidden under and around the bed.

While the woman offered an unconvincing explanation, he instructed her to return the clothes to the bag, intending to discuss the matter further later.

Upon returning home after dropping the children off at school, the employer found that the woman had broken into part of the wardrobe and fled with a large luggage bag containing clothes, handbags, perfumes, cash, and jewelry.

CCTV footage reportedly captured her leaving the premises with the stolen items. The family has since filed a report with the Ghana Police Service, and all relevant evidence has been submitted.

Authorities are urging the public to assist in identifying or locating the woman. She has been advised to report herself and return the stolen items.

The family and police are also cautioning the public to exercise vigilance when hiring domestic staff, particularly those recruited online, to prevent similar incidents.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the police or share relevant details to aid the investigation.