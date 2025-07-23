12 minutes ago

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has initiated a full-scale investigation into the fatal shooting of Abdul-Malik Azenbe, the Kusasi Chief of the Ashanti Region and Chief of the Kadi Divisional Area in Binduri.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night, July 22, 2025, at Asawase F-Line in Kumasi.

According to a police statement by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Godwin Ahianyo, Azenbe was shot at close range by two unknown gunmen, each riding a separate motorbike. The attackers reportedly approached the chief, opened fire, and quickly fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to the Manhyia District Hospital and later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body has since been taken to Ebenezer Mortuary in Tafo for an autopsy.

Following the shooting, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe, Regional Crime Officer ACP Ebenezer Boyor, and their investigative team visited the scene. During their inspection, two spent shells, believed to have been fired from an AK-47 rifle, were recovered.

Authorities have assured the public that they are working diligently to track down those responsible for the crime. Police are urging anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or use the emergency numbers 191, 18555, or 112.

Residents have been urged to stay calm while the investigation continues.