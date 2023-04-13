2 hours ago

The Upper West Regional Police Command has invited the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Salam Mohammed Mustapha for questioning.

The invitation is for Mustapha to assist in an ongoing investigation into a military camouflage he wore during an interview on Wa-based Tuusung Radio on March 13, 2023.

“I wish to kindly request you to bring along the said military camouflage long-sleeved shirt to aid investigation,” the invitation letter signed by the Regional Commander ACP Prince Gabriel Waabu read in parts.

Mustapha was expected to honour the invitation on April 7, 2023.

But reacting to the invitation in a Facebook post, he said he was unable to do so due to family issues.

He said he will report to the CID Headquarters at 12:noon on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The NPP youth leader expressed his disappointment in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for filing the petition against him.

Mustapha explained that, he bought the shirt in a London shop and cannot understand how it qualifies as military camouflage.

“I understand that the NDC petitioned the police to invite me because some officers of theirs were invited to answer questions on why they wore camouflage to campaign in the Ashanti Region.

“I will honour the invitation tomorrow, but this equalisation attempt has failed. How the police failed to see the symbol of ‘true religion’ embossed on the shirt’s left breast pocket strikes me. How can a shirt bought in a shop in London with its label be described as military camouflage?” he quizzed.

Below is his post on Facebook