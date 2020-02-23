2 hours ago

A dramatic 77th minute strike from substitute Mary Berko saw Police Ladies pulling parity in 1-1 draw with Southern Zone leaders and visitors, Soccer Intellectuals on match week 6 of the Ghana women’s premier league.

Mary Essiful’s spectacular opener on the 21st minute appeared to have the Visitors on course for a home stretch and they held on till the first half.

Police Ladies adopted the defensive approach that did not serve them so well and set out to attack their illustrious opponents from the off.

They were forced to soak up some early pressure, which saw Deborah Afriyie has a deflected Ruth Appiah effort off the line, but the visitors soon found their feet.

It took them just 21 minutes to force a crucial breakthrough, with Mary Essiful slamming an unstoppable volley past the flailing Fafali Dumehasi.

In the second half, Cynthia Adjei launched a hopeful left-footed drive goalwards as she latched onto a looping ball 25-yards from goal but her shot cannon in off the uppermost side of the crossbar.

Still in search of the winner, Striker Janet Ayieyam of Police went for a header during on a corner kick in the 85th minute but missed the ball and had a head-on crash with Goalkeeper Selina Abalansa. The crash was so serious and goalkeeper was stretched of to the hospital.

All efforts by both side to snatch the winner prove futile when referee Mansa Hommey blew the final whistle and brought proceedings to an end.

Defender Linda Amoako of Soccer Intellectuals was voted NASCO Player of the Match for her solid defensive display in the game.