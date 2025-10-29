1 hour ago

The Bono Regional Police Command has begun a full-scale investigation into the gruesome murder of two security guards of ADRAS Timber Company and the burning of a vehicle at the company’s concession in Mpamso Forest near Nsuhia, Dormaa Central Municipality.

According to a statement signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, the attack occurred on October 26, 2025, when about 200 suspected illegal chainsaw operators armed with guns and machetes invaded the concession site.

The complainant, 41-year-old security guard Ibrahim Issah, reported that his colleagues, identified as Sani Aliyu, 34, and Ibrahim Musa, 35, were killed in the violent assault.

Police who visited the scene discovered the two bodies lying about 100 meters apart, each bearing multiple gunshot wounds. A Toyota pickup truck with registration number GT 3079-17, belonging to ADRAS Timber Company, was found completely burnt.

The bodies have been deposited at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The Bono Regional Police Command has intensified efforts to track down the suspects and bring them to justice. It also cautioned the public against resorting to violence and urged all parties to seek peaceful and lawful means of resolving disputes.

Chief Inspector Akeelah reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order, assuring that every effort is being made to ensure those responsible face the full rigour of the law.