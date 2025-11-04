2 hours ago

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has disclosed that investigations into violent incidents recorded during the 2020 and 2024 general elections have found that police and military personnel were responsible for seven (7) out of fifteen (15) deaths that occurred across the country.

Providing an update on the government’s ongoing review of election-related violence at a press briefing on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Mr. Muntaka said the fatalities occurred during security operations aimed at restoring order at polling stations and collation centres.

“Investigation into one of the cases during the 2020 General Election at Odododiodio was completed. The Attorney-General is currently prosecuting three persons who are standing trial at the High Court, Criminal Division, Accra. The investigation established that three of the cases resulting in four deaths are traceable to the use of a firearm by armed police patrol teams. Military personnel were also found to be responsible for three of the cases resulting in the death of three persons when they intervened to restore calm to chaotic crowds,” he stated.

The Interior Minister explained that the findings stemmed from a comprehensive report by a Special Investigation Task Force set up to probe all fatal incidents linked to the 2020 and 2024 elections.

The task force, according to Mr. Muntaka, reviewed police dockets, conducted forensic and ballistic analyses, and undertook on-site inspections to verify the circumstances leading to each death.

He added that while some fatalities resulted from violent clashes between political party supporters, others were clearly linked to actions by security personnel, which, he said, would be addressed in accordance with the law.

Mr. Muntaka reiterated the government’s commitment to accountability and justice, emphasizing that all officers and civilians found culpable would face appropriate disciplinary or legal consequences.

“The state cannot tolerate any form of impunity, whether from civilians or members of our security services. The law must take its course to safeguard the integrity of our democratic process,” he stressed.