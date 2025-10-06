3 hours ago

The Upper West Regional Police Command has made significant progress in solving a series of brutal killings that have terrorized the region since 2021, following the arrest of two prime suspects believed to be behind the crimes.

According to the Regional Commander, the breakthrough came after months of coordinated surveillance, intelligence work, and community collaboration, aimed at cracking 15 murder cases that mostly involved night watchmen attacked while on duty.

A Trail of Murders

Between 2021 and 2022, the region recorded 15 murders, with victims often found strangled or struck with cement blocks.

The crimes occurred in areas such as Kpaguri, Loho, Kambale-Mangu, and the Kaleo–Loh road in 2021, and later spread to Kulpong-Yeyiri road, Napogbakole extension, Goripie near Bulenga, TI Ahmadiyya School, the Sawmill area, and near the Child Support Orphanage in 2022.

The latest incident happened on September 21, 2025, when 55-year-old night security guard, Issah Yahaya, was found lifeless at a mechanic shop in Dobile, near the Wa New Market. At the scene, police recovered a blood-soaked cement block, a knife placed on the victim’s face, and another block stained with blood behind the shop. A post-mortem confirmed that he died from head trauma caused by blunt force.

Arrests and Investigation

A special investigative team from the Police Headquarters was deployed by Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to assist with the case.

On October 3, 2025, police apprehended 25-year-old Mahamuda Lamin, whose confession led to the arrest of another suspect, 30-year-old ex-convict, Sherrif Abdulai — also known as Saani, Mohammed, or Crito — at Adabiya, a suburb of Wa, on October 6, 2025.

A search of Abdulai revealed a Villaon keypad phone and an X-Base solar radio, both confirmed to belong to the murdered watchman, Issah Yahaya. Although Abdulai claimed he bought the items at a galamsey site in Bole, police suspect otherwise.

Police Assure Public of Safety

The suspects are in custody and will be prosecuted after investigations conclude. The police have urged residents to remain calm and continue cooperating with law enforcement.

The Regional Command reaffirmed its commitment to restoring public safety and bringing all perpetrators to justice, marking a major step toward resolving the long-standing series of killings in the Upper West Region.