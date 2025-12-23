6 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 56 people in the Western North Region following a coordinated security sweep under its ongoing Christmas Special Operations.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page, the Police explained that the exercise forms part of nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and deter crime during the festive season.

The intelligence-driven operation, which lasted a week, covered several towns and communities across the region, including Sefwi-Bodi, Asawinsos, Dadieso, Juaboso, Akontombra, Sefwi Debiso, Enchi, Sefwi Bekwai, Donyina and Bidiem.

According to the Police, the arrests were made as officers carried out targeted patrols and checks based on actionable intelligence, aimed at disrupting potential criminal activities ahead of Christmas and the New Year.

The Service assured residents of the Western North Region that the operations are preventive in nature and designed to ensure a peaceful environment before, during and after the festive celebrations.

Police further reiterated their commitment to sustaining heightened security across the region and encouraged the public to cooperate with law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities.