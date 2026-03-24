1 hour ago

A police officer has died following a road crash involving a Rhino Kia mini truck at Aseseso on the Somanya–Adukrom highway.

The incident occurred on March 21, 2026, when the vehicle—carrying three male occupants—reportedly developed a fault with its gear lever while descending the Aseseso hill from Begoro towards Ashiaman.

The driver, identified as a police officer, is said to have lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal crash.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), stationed at Kpong, responded to a distress call and successfully rescued the two surviving occupants from the wreckage.

The injured victims were transported to the Yilo Krobo District Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The Fire Service indicated that its swift intervention helped ensure the victims received timely medical care.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the need for regular vehicle maintenance and strict adherence to road safety measures, particularly on steep and high-risk routes such as the Aseseso hill.