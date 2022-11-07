2 hours ago

Chief Inspector Bismark Dei is reported dead after watching a football match between Arsenal and Chelsea.

According to a report on the Eyewitness report show, the best friend of the deceased, Safo, indicated that he received a call stating that Bismark had collapsed and was en route to the hospital.

“I wasn’t there, but the person who called me said he collapsed after watching the match. I told them to take him to the hospital and quickly called his wife to pick her up. When we got to the hospital, the doctors said he was dead.”

Safo revealed that he was not ill and had no underlying condition that could have caused his demise.

Moreover, DJ Nyaami quizzed Safo if the outcome of the football match was a possible cause, but he said “no because he is an Arsenal fan, and they won. So, I don’t think so.”

Speaking to the deceased’s family, they reiterated that “he was not sick. He only left to watch a football match and told his wife to prepare food. The next thing we heard is that he had collapsed and was pronounced dead on arrival.”

Chief inspector Bismark Dei was an officer at the Community 25 Police Statio, Tema.