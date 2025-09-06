3 hours ago

A 40-year-old police officer stationed at Duayaw Nkwanta, a town in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region, has reportedly died by suicide.

The officer, identified as Sergeant Brown, is said to have taken his own life while on duty at the charge office of the Duayaw Nkwanta Police Station.

The officer allegedly shot himself with a service weapon.

The tragic event has left colleagues and residents in shock.

Though the circumstances leading to his action remain unclear, preliminary reports suggest he was alone at the time of the incident.