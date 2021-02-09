1 hour ago

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is on the hunt for two boys who hosted two female St. Louis Junior High School students who were reported to have been kidnapped.

In a statement, the Ashanti Regional Police Command urged the public to disregard the case of "alleged kidnapping" since the girls (names withheld) went to visit their boyfriends, Clement Coleman and Nana Kwame at Tafo-Ahenbronum and had been staying at that address with their friends since Friday, February 5, 2021.

The Police statement further disclosed that one of the girls aged 15, left home on February 5, 2021, and did not return home.

"Investigation later indicated that the said missing person had cited the brother to inform him that she was at Embassy Hotel, Suame Kotoko, but pretended it was a kidnapping," the statement said.

"On 8th February 2021 the Suame Police Divisional Command acting upon intelligence found the girl in the company of another girl (name withheld) also of St. Louis JHS Form-3. Investigation revealed that the girls, on Friday 5th February 2021, left home for school and have since not returned home, apparently, they went to visit their boyfriends, Clement Coleman and Nana Kwame at Tafo-Ahenbronum and that they had been staying at that address with their friends since Friday 5th February 2021.

"The girls are assisting Police to trace and arrest the boys to assist in Investigations".

