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The Ghana Police Service has detained 77 individuals following a targeted anti-drug operation across Tamale and Savelugu.

The Northern Regional Command said the late-night exercise, carried out around 9:30 p.m. on March 23, was spearheaded by its Special Operations Team, Red Maria, with a deployment of 33 officers.

The move forms part of an intensified push to disrupt drug trafficking networks in the region.

Security personnel swept through several known enclaves linked to drug activity. Operations began at Lamashiegu in Tamale, where the first arrest was made.

The team then proceeded to the busy Aboabo market area, where another suspect was apprehended with a powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Further intelligence led officers to NOBISCO, where an alleged supplier was picked up. However, a search at his residence reportedly yielded no incriminating evidence.

The operation later shifted to Savelugu, where a raid on a suspected drug hub resulted in the arrest of 74 additional suspects, pushing the total to 77.

Items retrieved during the exercise included:



Seven motorbikes



A Toyota Camry saloon car



Quantities of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis



Ten sachets of tramadol

Police say all suspects remain in custody and are undergoing screening. Those found to have committed offences will be prosecuted.

The Command has also appealed to residents to support ongoing efforts by volunteering credible and timely information, stressing that community cooperation remains crucial in the fight against drug-related crime.