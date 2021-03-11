1 hour ago

The Builsa North Municipal Police Command in the Upper East Region has prevented the youth of Bilinsa from constructing speed ramps on portions of the road on the Sandema-Chuchuliga stretch.

The act according to the youth who tied red bands and dug trenches on the road, would curtail recent accidents on the road which led to the death of four community members.

The Municipal Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Francis Kwasi Amankwah who led a team of Police officers to ensure law and order at the scene, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Command received information of a motorbike accident on the road the previous day.

He said the victims of the accident including; a pedestrian were rushed to the Sandema Hospital, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead on arrival after he sustained multiple fractures and wounds.

“The pillion rider also had multiple injuries on the head and was responding to treatment at the Out-Patient Department, but the rider was in critical condition and was moved to the operating theatre for attention,” the Commander said.

ASP Amankwah said the body of the deceased had been released to the family for burial, “After the burial, we received information that the youth had gathered and were mounting speed ramps on the road.”

He said Police Officers on arrival at the scene, met Mr Clifford Apag-yarik, the Assembly member for the Bilinsa Electoral area, who was able to convince the youth of the community to stop the act.

“They do not have the mandate to construct speed ramps on the road, it is the duty of the Highway Authority, besides, the road is still under construction. I will rather advise them to discuss the issues with the Contractor on the road so that temporal speed ramps may be constructed to slow the free flow of traffic and prevent accidents.”

ASP Amankwah said “What they have done is dangerous to the community members themselves, majority of them use motorbikes. You can imagine a rider on top speed crossing the trenches they have done here. The person will somersault and may die in the process.”

Mr Apag-yarik who spoke to the youth to rescind their decision, told the GNA that they would meet as community members and decide the appropriate ways to curb the accidents on the road.

He said the youth were prepared to cover the trenches, and remain calm while stakeholders found appropriate actions to address the issue.