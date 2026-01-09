4 days ago

President John Dramani Mahama says the government has commissioned a Singaporean company to construct housing units for personnel of the security services, including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to the President, the decision followed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during his visit to Singapore in 2025 to establish a prefabricated housing factory in Ghana to support large-scale infrastructure delivery.

He explained that the company’s first major project was the construction of a 10,000-bed hostel at the University of Ghana, but it has now been tasked to also deliver accommodation for the country’s security agencies.

“But we have also commissioned them to build housing for our Police Service, our Prisons, the Fire Service and the Ghana Armed Forces,” President Mahama stated.

The President made the disclosure while addressing the Ghana Police Service end-of-year gathering, popularly known as the West African Soldiers Social Activity (WASSA), at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

He said the initiative, under the government’s Big Push Agenda, is expected to significantly improve accommodation conditions for the security services and urged the Police Service to identify available lands within their barracks for the housing projects.

“Start identifying your lands in your various barracks where we will build this accommodation so that we can provide enough housing for our police service,” he added.

President Mahama described WASSA as more than a social event, noting that it provides an opportunity for reflection on service, sacrifice and the shared responsibility of safeguarding peace and stability in Ghana.

He commended the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Police Management Board and personnel of the Ghana Police Service for what he described as their effective performance during the recent Christmas and New Year festivities.

According to the President, despite increased travel and social activities during the festive period, crime levels were kept low through careful planning, discipline and intelligence-led operations.

He also praised the strategic deployment of officers across highways, communities, markets, places of worship, transport terminals and entertainment centres, saying the visible police presence reassured the public.

President Mahama said he was encouraged by the speed and professionalism with which incidents were handled, noting that reports were promptly addressed, suspects swiftly apprehended and criminal activities disrupted.

“Let us sustain this momentum and send a clear message that there will be no hiding place for criminal elements,” he said.

He further described the revival of WASSA after a long break as symbolic, stressing that it highlights the need for institutions to periodically reflect, reassess and renew their commitment to duty.

The President said this year’s celebration, themed “Resetting the Police Service: Professionalism, Integrity and Building Public Trust”, reflects the evolving challenges of modern policing and the expectations of the Ghanaian public.

“There can be no meaningful development without security. Every trader, student, commuter and investor depends on a sense of safety,” he stated.

Earlier, the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, said the 2025 WASSA event was organised to allow officers to briefly step away from their demanding schedules to appreciate one another and acknowledge their collective efforts.