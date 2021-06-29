3 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the circumstances that led to the clash between the residents of Ejura and security personnel, which resulted in the death of two persons.

The two were among six persons who were shot during the clash and conveyed to the Ejura Government Hospital.

“The injured persons are, however, now stable and communicating,” Dr. Mensah Manye, the Medical Superintendent of the Ejura Government Hospital toldCiti News.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command, in a statement, recounted the series of events that led to the clash.

“A preliminary investigation shows that following the burial of Ibrahim Mohammed at Mempeasem cemetery at Ejura today, June 29, 2021, some irate youth blocked the main Ejura Atebubu road, impeding traffic.”

“The Police moved in with military reinforcement to quell the situation but the irate youth charged on the security officers with all manner of implements including firearms, clubs, machetes, and stones. The security officials fired shots to disperse the angry mob who failed to retreat but rather massed up at all corners. The deaths and injuries were recorded in the process.”

The police further indicated that calm has been restored, adding that security has been reinforced to ensure total stability.

“The Regional Command has also taken over the investigation into the murder of Kaaka and appeals to all who have credible information to share with the Command at the Central Police Station, Kumasi, or call 0299207770. The strictest confidentially is assured,” the statement added.

The Command appealed to the residents of Ejura to remain calm and called on the chiefs and opinion leaders to ensure a peaceful environment.

Background

Ibrahim Muhammed died after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday. He’s alleged to have been killed because of his social activism, which some felt was making the government unpopular.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family says he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died at midday on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested two persons in connection with his death.

Ibrahim Muhammed’s death has sparked protests in Ejura and outrage online.

Read the full statement below: