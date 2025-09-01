3 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has launched investigations into violent clashes that marred the celebration of the Homowo festival in Sowutuom and Anyaa on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday, August 31, police confirmed that three people lost their lives and four others sustained injuries during the disturbances.

Preliminary reports suggest the violence stemmed from a dispute between supporters of two rival chiefs during the sprinkling of the traditional festival meal, Kpokpoi.

The misunderstanding escalated into exchanges of gunfire, and further attacks were reported at Olebu as panic spread among attendees.

The deceased have been identified as:



Abubakar Ramadan Sarbah, also known as Nii Kwashiebu



Theophilus Nii Amu Kwadjan



Joseph Shaibu Dodoo

Those injured include Enoch Amevor (treated and discharged), Samuel Adjei, Nathaniel Doku, and Frederick Lartey, also known as Nii Obrafour.

They are currently receiving medical treatment at facilities including the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Ridge Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, police have deployed additional security personnel to restore calm and maintain order in the affected communities. Intelligence-led operations are underway to arrest all individuals linked to the violence.

The Regional Command has also cautioned traditional leaders, elders, and their followers to respect agreed security arrangements and avoid actions that could undermine public peace.