1 hour ago

The Keta Municipal Police Command of the Volta Region has assured to offer all-day security protection to the newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey who has suffered some attack by gunmen days after winning the polls.

Mr. Gakpey who was elected on December 7, 2020, as a first time MP for the Keta constituency was attacked by some gunmen on Friday dawn, December 11, 2020, around 1:00 am at his residence at Afiadenyigba.

The incoming MP, however, managed to escape with injuries after running to the Afiadenyigba police station although he could not be assisted.

The situation has angered residents of the Afiadenyigba Community who thronged the police post on Friday morning to demand the removal of the police officers.

But, the Keta Municipal Police Commander, Supt. Abakah in a bid to disperse the crowd assured that the police will provide 24-hour protection for the MP-elect.

“I have been to the hospital with this Assembly Man (Gilbert Keklie) to see the MP and I have assured him of our 24-hour protection from henceforth,” Supt. Abakah told the angry crowd.

Supt. Abakah also indicated that the matter will be investigated and officers who may have failed to perform their duties duly punished.

“I have started talking with the Regional Commander and I can assure you that your demands will be worked on within a week” Supt. Abakah said.

GHS 10,000 bounty

Already, the Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says it strongly suspects the attack on the MP-elect for Keta constituency in the Volta Region, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey has political ties to it.

The NDC which suspects foul play believes the gun-wielding thugs who succeeded in inflicting injuries on Mr. Gakpey are part of the New Patriotic Party vigilante group.

The Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, James Gunu who signed a statement sighted by Citi News maintained that the act was a deliberate ploy to reduce the party’s parliamentary seats in the just ended general elections.

“We consider this armed attack by suspected NPP hoodlums as part of the grand scheme by the Nana Akufo-Addo led NPP to reduce our majority seats in Parliament and President John Dramani Mahama’s overwhelming win in the just ended Parliamentary and Presidential elections. These armed attacks such as the armed invasion of the house of the NDC MP-elect for Jomoro Constituency tend to follow similar pattern”, the NDC said in a statement.

In the meantime, Volta Regional Secretariat has promised to give persons who help to arrest the perpetrators an amount of GHS 10,000.

“The Regional Secretariat is therefore calling on the party faithful and other well-meaning Ghanaians to be on the look-out for such armed thugs, and to provide valuable information towards their arrest. While we wish our MP-elect and his family speedy recovery, the Secretariat has set aside GHS 10,000 reward for anyone or group of persons who would volunteer information leading to the arrest of the culprits of this dastardly act.”

