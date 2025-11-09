6 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has launched a nationwide search for Mark Agingre, a native of Binduri, wanted in connection with a series of violent attacks in the Binduri District and surrounding communities in the Upper East Region.

Authorities report that Agingre is suspected of carrying out the November 7, 2025 killings, which claimed the lives of a man, his wife, and three children.

Another child is currently in critical condition at Bolgatanga Government Hospital.

Police investigations also link him to the October 27, 2025 murders of an elderly man and his two children in Binduri. Further inquiries are ongoing to determine if Agingre is connected to other targeted attacks in the area.

To expedite his capture, the Ghana Police Service has announced a GH₵1 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

The public is urged to report any credible information to the nearest police station or via the hotlines 191 and 18555.

In an official statement, the Police assured that all necessary resources are being deployed to apprehend the suspect and called on residents to remain calm and cooperate fully with law enforcement efforts.