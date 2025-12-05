6 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has successfully rescued a young woman who appeared in a disturbing viral video showing her with a badly injured eye as she cried out for help.

The man accused of inflicting the injuries has since been arrested.

In a statement issued by the police, it was revealed that the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team swiftly swung into action after the footage began circulating widely on social media.

Through intelligence-led operations, officers tracked both the victim and the suspect to Okushibri, near Apollonia, where the woman was found in visible distress with injuries consistent with assault.

Preliminary police findings indicate that the suspect, Bright Kpodo, who is popularly known as “Horror,” physically attacked the woman, who is believed to be his partner.

Kpodo is currently being held in police custody and is cooperating with ongoing investigations. Meanwhile, steps are being taken to ensure the victim receives urgent medical attention as well as psychological support to help her recover from the trauma.

The Ghana Police Service has also renewed its call on the public to report all suspected cases of domestic abuse immediately, stressing that early reporting can save lives and ensure offenders are brought to justice.