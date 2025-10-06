6 hours ago

The Bono Regional Police Command has restored calm at Sampa in the Jaman North District following a violent clash between two rival groups, Samormodua and Sambga Gyafla, at the town’s main market on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

In a statement, the Police Service confirmed that the confrontation escalated into an exchange of gunfire, during which several shops in the market area were set ablaze.

A team of police officers was swiftly dispatched to the scene to restore order and escort a Ghana National Fire Service truck and an ambulance transporting a pregnant woman to the hospital.

However, the police team came under heavy crossfire, leading to injuries among some officers.

Their service vehicle, with registration number GP 686, reportedly crashed into a ditch while attempting to evade the shooting.

Eight officers were injured in the incident — seven received treatment and were discharged from the Sampa Government Hospital, while one officer, who sustained a serious head injury, was transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for specialized care.

The Bono Regional Police Command says security has been reinforced in the area, with increased patrols and intelligence operations underway to prevent further violence.

Authorities have assured residents that all individuals involved in the disturbances will be apprehended and prosecuted, urging the public to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement.