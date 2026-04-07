2 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has secured 40 convictions in the Northern Region following intensified anti-crime operations by a special taskforce.

The convictions, which stem from the activities of the Regional Special Operations Team, code-named Red Maria, resulted in fines ranging from GH¢2,400 to GH¢120,000, as well as custodial sentences between 15 months and 15 years.

Briefing the media in Tamale on April 7, 2026, Northern Regional Police Commander Wisdom Lavoe said the team has arrested over 200 suspects through intelligence-led operations.

The operations targeted identified crime hotspots, including Taxi Rank, Aboabo and Nobisco Forest.

“Operations have led to numerous arrests for drug possession, prostitution, and unlawful assembly,” DCOP Lavoe stated.

According to him, a total of GH¢72,000 has been realised in fines from the convicted individuals. Of the 40 persons convicted, 32 paid fines, eight received prison sentences, while 31 other suspects remain on remand.

The Red Maria team was established to fill the operational gap created after the disbandment of the Black Maria team, with a renewed mandate to tackle crimes such as drug trafficking and robbery in the region.

DCOP Lavoe commended residents for their cooperation and urged continued public support to sustain the fight against crime.

He added that the police have also received commendations from stakeholders, including traditional authorities, for their efforts to improve security across the region.