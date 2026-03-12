9 hours ago

Police have forwarded the docket on a robbery case involving six suspects accused of attacking a gold jewellery shop at Adabraka in Accra and making away with GH¢7.5 million to the Attorney-General’s Department for legal advice.

An Accra Circuit Court has also refused bail applications filed by lawyers representing the accused persons. The court subsequently adjourned the case to March 24, 2026.

The accused persons are Salim Muhammed, also known as Fariwata; Alhassan Illiasu, also known as Arab Man; Hamza Agerego, also known as Lambert or Nene Bowku; and Abdul Samed Bonsiabu Larry, also known as Touch.

The others are Fatao Ibrahim, also known as Motorway, and Abubarkar Sadique, also known as Fifty Cents.

A seventh suspect, Baba Chika, also known as Oil Money, is currently at large and being sought by the police.

The six accused persons have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit crime, namely robbery, and robbery.

According to the prosecution, the suspects allegedly carried out the robbery in November 2024 when a large sum of money was being transported from the jewellery shop to a bank.

The prosecution further told the court that the accused persons allegedly used a Toyota Highlander vehicle with registration number GN 7357-19 to execute the operation and fired several gunshots into the air during the attack.

An occupant of the vehicle transporting the money to the bank was reportedly shot in the left leg during the incident.

The police are continuing investigations while awaiting advice from the Attorney-General’s Department on the next steps in the prosecution of the case.

GNA