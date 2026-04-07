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The Ghana Police Service has seized large quantities of suspected narcotics and arrested several individuals following intensified anti-drug operations in the Upper West Region.

According to a statement by the Upper West Regional Police Command, the operations—carried out over the past four weeks—targeted drug trafficking and abuse across multiple districts.

The intelligence-led exercise covered areas such as Eremon in the Lawra District, the Nadowli barrier and Loho in the Nadowli-Kaleo District, Charhe and Siriyiri in the Wa Municipality, and Hamile in the Lambussie District.

In total, officers retrieved 218 compressed slabs, 54 parcels, and eight additional consignments of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

One of the major breakthroughs occurred on April 3, 2026, when a patrol team intercepted a Toyota Corolla taxi at Eremon. A search of the vehicle uncovered 140 compressed slabs of suspected narcotics, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

In a separate operation on April 1, police at the Wa-Loho barrier stopped a Royal VVIP bus travelling from Wa to Jirapa and recovered 51 compressed slabs. Three individuals were arrested in connection with that seizure.

Preliminary investigations suggest that most of the consignments were being transported northwards towards Hamile for onward distribution.

All suspects are currently assisting with investigations and are expected to be prosecuted. The vehicles used in the operations have also been impounded.

The Police have cautioned transport operators and unions to remain vigilant and ensure their vehicles are not used for illegal activities, warning that offenders risk seizure of their vehicles and possible prosecution.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying efforts to combat drug-related offences and maintain security in the region.