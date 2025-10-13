9 hours ago

Police in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality have arrested four men and impounded a Kia Rhino truck loaded with 2,250 parcels of suspected Indian hemp during an intelligence-led operation.

The truck, bearing registration number WT 591-20, was intercepted at the Mpeasem Axle Load Station under the supervision of Chief Inspector Abraham Bansah.

According to police sources, the suspects — including the 34-year-old driver — were transporting the suspected narcotics from the Central Region toward Nzema in the Western Region when they were apprehended.

The four suspects are currently in police custody at the Elmina Police Station, assisting with ongoing investigations aimed at identifying and arresting the owner of the seized contraband.

Authorities say the operation is part of the Ghana Police Service’s renewed crackdown on drug trafficking and organized crime within the Central Region and its surrounding areas.

Police have assured the public that such operations will continue as part of broader efforts to maintain security and curb the illegal drug trade in the country.