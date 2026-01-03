5 hours ago

A major security operation in Tamale has led to the arrest of 12 suspected criminals and the destruction of several drug dens, as the Ghana Police Service intensifies efforts to rid communities of crime and narcotics.

The coordinated crackdown, spearheaded by the IGP Special Operations Team, targeted identified crime-prone areas across the Tamale metropolis, with a particular focus on locations linked to drug peddling and organised street crime.

Leading the operation, DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil said the mission was clear from the outset: to dismantle drug networks and restore a sense of safety in affected communities.

“We went into these areas with one goal — to disrupt the activities of drug peddlers and ensure our communities are safe,” he stated.

The operation deployed 105 police officers and 10 service vehicles, combining intelligence-led policing with swift tactical action. One of the most significant raids occurred at the notorious ‘Aluta Boys’ enclave at Changli, where eight suspects were apprehended.

During the sweep, officers seized large quantities of opioids and substances suspected to be Indian hemp, underscoring the scale of drug activity in the targeted zones.

To prevent a return of criminal activity, police also demolished and set ablaze several wooden structures believed to be used as drug hideouts and meeting points for offenders.

“Our message is simple and firm — drug peddling and abuse will not be tolerated. We will continue working relentlessly to keep Tamale safe for residents and businesses,” DSP Jalil warned.

He explained that the exercise forms part of the Ghana Police Service’s New Year operational strategy, aimed at proactively tackling violent crime, economic offences, robberies, and attacks on traders and commuters.

DSP Jalil further appealed to residents to support the police by volunteering credible information, stressing that community cooperation remains critical to sustaining security gains.

All 12 suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations, as authorities prepare to pursue further legal action in line with the law.