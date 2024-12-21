3 hours ago

Over 5,000 police officers have been deployed to the old Electoral Commission building to oversee the recollation of votes from constituencies with illegal results in the December 7, 2024 elections.

The High Court in Accra ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to recollate votes from Nsawam Adoagyir after some declarations were deemed illegal.

Constituencies such as Ablekuma North and Nsawam Adoagyir are included in the recollation process.

In response, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed a request at the Supreme Court for a Stay of Execution and submitted it to the Ghana Police Service.