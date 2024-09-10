23 minutes ago

Social media users are calling on the Ghana Police Service to intervene after comedian Funny Face threatened rapper Medikal in a series of alarming posts.

The conflict began when Funny Face accused Medikal of sleeping with his ex-partner, Vanessa, sparking a heated exchange between the two.

Funny Face, visibly enraged, claimed that his dignity has been insulted by Medikal who retorted that Funny Face should be grateful that he purportedly had an affair with his ex.

According to Funny Face, he only discovered Medikal’s alleged statement through a fan who sent him the message.

He in turn made a direct threat against Medikal, stating, “Medikal, you are the last person I will end my career with. I will kill you and blame it on mental health.” He further added, “This is a threat, take it to Ghana Police. I have nothing to lose anymore. I have stayed with mentally challenged people and been in jail four times, so I don’t care anymore.”

This disturbing declaration has left many netizens concerned, with some tagging the police on social media, urging authorities to take the threat seriously to prevent any harm from coming to Medikal.

Fans of both entertainers have expressed alarm over the escalating tension and are hoping for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Neither Medikal nor the Police have responded to the recent threats at the time of reporting.