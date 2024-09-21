4 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned the Democracy Hub protesters to stop a roadblock at the 37 Roundabout.

According to the Police, the demonstrators have driven one of their vehicles to block the road at the 37 Roundabout to inconvenience other road users.

In a post on X, the Service said their action demonstrates an intention to be violent and they must stop.

The demonstration is a three-day exercise scheduled between September 21 and 23.

The concerns of the Police come after the organisers rejected the alternative routes proposed.

The police had requested the organizers to propose alternative locations for the demonstration after they acknowledged receiving a court order prohibiting them from demonstrating at the Revolution Square in front of the Jubilee House.

The organizers proposed several alternative locations, including the 37 roundabout, the Airport roundabout, the Opeibea intersection Stanbic Heights, Christ the King and the Arko Adjei interchange.

However, the police said that holding the demonstration in any of these locations may still endanger public defence, public order, public safety, public health and the running of essential services.

In a meeting on Friday, the police suggested seven alternative locations for consideration, including the Cantonments Post Office-DVLA stretch, VAG Association junction-MTN Head office on the Liberation Road, El Wak side park, Obra spot, Kawkudi park, Efia Sutherland Park, and Frontage of the Trade Fair.

However, the organisers have insisted on demonstrating at the Revolutionary Square.