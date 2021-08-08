4 hours ago

Information reaching Ghanaguardian.com indicates that a Police woman identified as Constable Sarah Adjei who is said to be a quarter master of Stores at Nkawkaw Divisional headquarters has been found dead in a hotel room she lodged in at Akwasiho- Nkawkaw.

The Police woman is said to have booked a room at Misiho Hotel at Nkawkaw in the early hours of Saturday 7th August,2021 but around 7pm that same day when staff of the hotel were going round the rooms on check ups they found the Police woman dead in her room on the floor with blood oozing from her nostrils and mouth while her right cheek was swollen.

Manager of the Hotel, Richard Nimoh quickly lodged a complaint with the Police who rushed to the scene of the incident.

When the Police arrived they conducted a search in her room and found a supposed suicide note in her handbag blaming one Timothy Dampare for her death.

Contents of the supposed suicide note read:

“Dear Mr Timothy Dampare , I told you that I owed people money and you decided to help me, and you have been with me in my house for one week now and you have refused to help me, so if anything happen you have cause it Mr Timothy Dampare, Thank you".

Aside the suicide note found in her handbag, a mirror, blue pen, padlock key, and cash of eleven cedis , sixty pesewas, (GH 11.60) was also found.

The news has come as a shock to friends and colleagues of the deceased as she never appeared to be in any financial trouble as the suicide note suggests.

Others also suspect foul play as the handwriting in the purported suicide note is not that of the deceased police woman.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Nkawkaw Government Hospital morgue as it awaits autopsy while investigations continue.