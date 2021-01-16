6 hours ago

A policeman has been arrested together with three others, including a small-scale miner for allegedly selling fake gold to an American at Dzorwulu in Accra.

The policeman, Constable Bernard Nubin, who is with the Israel Police Station under the Achimota Mile Seven District Police Command, was arrested along with Kwabena Ofori and Joshua Boateng and a man identified only as Kueey, the small-scale miner from Akwatia in the Eastern Region after they had received a partial payment of $20,000 from the American.

An accomplice, who is yet to be identified, is currently on the run.

Fake gold

The Public Relations Officer at the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mrs Effia Tenge, confirmed the arrest of the four suspects.

Kueey is said to have scheduled and met the American at the Palace Chinese Restaurant, Dzorwulu for a gold sale transaction.

When the two met and were discussing the deal, Nubin and his accomplices arrived at the restaurant and approached the American with a kilo of yellowish metal which he claimed was gold.

The American made part payment of $20,000 and subsequently sent pictures of the metal suspected to be gold to a gold dealer who indicated that it was fake.

The suspects, on seeing that the American had detected that the gold was fake, took to their heels and boarded a waiting Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number GW 3441 - 15 that was parked in front of the restaurant and sped off with the money.

The American called out for help and a good Samaritan driving a Pontiac Vibe saloon car assisted the American to chase the suspects.

With the help of the good Samaritan, Constable Nubin and his accomplices were arrested except one who managed to escape.

Upon their arrest, a small bag containing two suspected fake gold bars was retrieved from theToyota Corolla saloon car.

The suspected fraudsters were handed over to the police, while the Toyota Corolla saloon car has been impounded.