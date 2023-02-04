56 minutes ago

A man believed to be in his early 30s has been handcuffed by one Opetey after he was unable to foot his GH¢2 bill after purchasing an acoholic drink.

In a video gone viral on social media, he averred that Opetey is a policeman who operates a local drinking spot.

Narrating his ordeal, the victim explained that he visited the police officer's drinking spot with a friend to make a purchase but was unable to pay for it.

He then informed the owner of the drinking spot who doubles as a policeman that he will settle his bill later but the officer disagreed and handcuffed him overnight.

“Yesterday around 10 to 11 pm, I bought alcohol from ‘Opete’ (a policeman) and my friend said that he didn’t have money, so he paid two cedis. I told Opete that I will pay the remaining two cedis but he didn’t agree and handcuffed me," he said in the video gone viral.

“So, I went out to borrow the two cedis to pay him but upon reaching the spot he was asleep. I knocked several times but he didn’t open. So, I tried several police stations to open the handcuff but they couldn’t, and my hand is also swollen gradually,” he narrated.

