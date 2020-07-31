1 hour ago

Police officer has allegedly attacked his wife with a machete for serving him cold food.

Women of inestimable Values, a women’s group, which shared the story on Facebook, said the officer, Sunday Gabriel, attacked his wife around 12.00am on July 30, 2020, at their residence on Oseni street, Dalemo, Alakuko, Lagos.

According to the group, neighbours disclosed that the man is always in the habit of abusing and assaulting his wife with dangerous weapons, including irons.

It added that a volunteer informed them of the incident at the house of the serving policeman, who is said to be on the run.

Pictures shared online showed the cut on the woman’s leg and hand.

“Yesterday, around 12 mid night, we received a call from one of our volunteer, informing us about one Mr sunday Gabriel(alias woko) a serving police officer, residing at oseni street dalemo, Alakuko, lagos, who was physically abusing his wife. Immediately we swang into action, a member visited the place, according to neigbours in that area, the man is use to beating the wife, with iron and various weapons, she was rushed for treatment around 1am.

“At present the man is on the run. If a police officer can do this to hs wife, then am sure the citizens are not safe with such an officer,” it said.