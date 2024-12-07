3 hours ago

A heated political argument in Prestea ended in violence, leaving one man severely injured after losing his left thumb in a physical altercation.

The incident, which took place on Thursday evening, has shocked the community and sparked urgent calls for peaceful political engagement as the nation prepares for upcoming elections.

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation began as a verbal disagreement between supporters of two rival political parties. However, the discussion quickly escalated, with tempers flaring and insults exchanged.

The situation turned violent when one participant was attacked with a sharp object during the clash, resulting in the tragic injury.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to identify those involved in the assault. The victim is currently receiving medical care, and community leaders have condemned the act, calling for calm and reconciliation.

"Elections should unite us, not divide us. We must focus on peace, not violence," stated a respected community elder.

The elder urged residents to embrace tolerance and engage in constructive political discussions rather than resorting to aggression.

This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of political tolerance and respect for differing views. As tensions rise ahead of elections, political leaders and citizens alike are being urged to prioritize peace and unity.

Authorities and stakeholders are also being called upon to intensify education campaigns about the dangers of political violence, ensuring that electoral processes remain free from intimidation and harm.

The tragic events in Prestea should reinforce the resolve to safeguard democracy through peaceful dialogue and mutual respect.