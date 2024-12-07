1 hour ago

In the midst of increasing political tension, supporters of actor and politician John Dumelo have voiced their concerns over the presence of military personnel at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the Greater Accra region.

These concerns were particularly raised following reports of confrontations between Dumelo’s supporters and those backing his opponent, Lydia Alhassan, a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

The escalating altercations have left many questioning the role of the military in what is seen as a matter best handled by the police.

Dumelo, who is looking forward to unseat Lydia Alhassan in the just ended election, has become a symbol of hope for many in the constituency.

His campaign garnered significant support, particularly among the youth, who see his celebrity status and grassroots involvement as a potential catalyst for change.

However, recent developments have cast a shadow over the peaceful political environment that Dumelo’s supporters were hoping for.

At the heart of the unrest are reports that military personnel were deployed to control tensions at the constituency. Supporters of Dumelo have expressed their outrage, asserting that such matters should be the responsibility of the police, not the military.

Military presence in civilian affairs has always been a controversial subject, especially in a democratic society where the police are the main law enforcement agency for handling public order and security matters.

The call for answers comes amid growing concerns about the politicization of security forces. Dumelo’s camp has stated that the military’s involvement only fueled tensions, exacerbating what could have been a peaceful political engagement.

"The police should be here, not the military. This is a political contest, not a warzone," said a prominent supporter of Dumelo, who insisted on remaining anonymous.

Historically, the presence of military personnel in civilian life, particularly during election periods, has often been met with suspicion. In 2019, the deployment of the military to manage electoral violence in some areas raised similar concerns, with critics arguing that it created an intimidating atmosphere that hindered free expression and political participation.

In this case, Dumelo's supporters are calling for an investigation into the actions of Lydia Alhassan’s supporters, who they claim initiated the altercations.

Alhassan’s camp, however, has yet to publicly comment on the issue, leaving the controversy to fester. Both sides are keenly aware of the sensitive nature of the situation, with the looming elections putting pressure on all involved to maintain order and prevent violence from disrupting the democratic process.

The police have, as of now, refrained from commenting on the use of military personnel, but they have assured the public that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

However, the question remains: why was the military called in, and what role did they play in escalating the situation? Dumelo’s supporters demand that these questions be answered to ensure that political campaigns across the country are free from intimidation, violence, and the unnecessary use of force.

The priority must be to maintain peace, uphold democratic values, and ensure that security forces act within their mandate.

In a time of heightened political tension, it is crucial that Ghana’s security forces remain neutral and avoid actions that could undermine the trust of the electorate.