What began as a routine political discussion on national television nearly escalated into a physical altercation when two senior lecturers from the University of Ghana—Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr. George Domfeh—clashed moments after a live broadcast on TV3 on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

A short video that surfaced online late Saturday captures the tense aftermath of the programme. In the footage, the exchange between Prof. Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer and CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority, and Dr. Domfeh, a Development Economist, spirals from verbal attacks into a near scuffle before TV3 staff rush in to intervene.

According to witnesses, the confrontation ignited shortly after the cameras stopped rolling.

Dr. Domfeh reportedly instigated the dispute by making pointed remarks about Prof. Gyampo’s alleged political affiliations and his past leadership role within the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

The comments appeared to strike a nerve. Prof. Gyampo, clearly angered, fired back with sharp criticisms of Dr. Domfeh’s academic reputation. Within seconds, the exchange devolved into a barrage of personal insults and unverified claims, including accusations about conduct with students.

Another clip circulating primarily on Facebook shows the standoff intensifying as both men move toward each other, prompting the production crew to step in quickly to prevent a full-blown brawl.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from the public and members of the academic community. Many Ghanaians online described the behavior of the two lecturers as disgraceful and unbecoming of scholars who are expected to model civility and intellectual maturity.

The University of Ghana has not yet issued an official statement on the incident.