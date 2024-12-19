5 hours ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the outgoing majority leader in parliament, criticized politicians for making unrealistic promises in their pursuit of power, which often leads to failure.

In an interview on Joy TV, he explained that politicians create high expectations that are difficult to meet. He shared an example from his conversation with Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who promised to increase the cocoa producer price, despite lacking the resources to do so.

Afenyo-Markin also questioned President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s campaign promises, particularly regarding social interventions and tax reforms, highlighting the financial challenges of fulfilling such pledges.

He urged politicians to be realistic and mindful of the economic implications of their promises.