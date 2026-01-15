11 hours ago

Senior Partner at AB & David Africa, David Ofosu-Dorte, has attributed Ghana’s ongoing public transport problems to the deep politicisation of the sector and weak institutional regulation over the years.

His comments come amid a worsening transport crisis in Accra, where commuters are frequently stranded in long queues during peak hours.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, January 15, 2026, Mr. Ofosu-Dorte explained that political interference in the organisation and regulation of public transport has undermined efficiency, scheduling, and service quality, particularly in urban centres.

Tracing the challenges back to the early 1970s, he recalled that successive governments had attempted to address transport issues by creating state-backed institutions. In 1974, the government established bodies such as the Omnibus Licensing Authority and the Winneba Services Authority, whose bus operations eventually evolved into Metro Mass Transit Limited.

“Although bus services were introduced, the accompanying regulatory framework was never fully implemented before a change in government, weakening the sustainability of the system,” he said.

He also highlighted the introduction of City Express under the Hilla Liman administration, which aimed to provide urban transport services. However, financial pressures later forced the company to shift from its intracity mandate to intercity operations, reducing its effectiveness.

Alongside state initiatives, Mr. Ofosu-Dorte acknowledged the long-standing role of private transport operators, including unions such as the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and PROTOA. He noted that some private operators, such as King of Kings, once ran highly organised and punctual services.

Reflecting on his personal experience, he said political divisions within transport unions marked a turning point for the sector. “When I was in secondary school in the Western Region, I could go to the roadside at 7:15 a.m. and meet the bus on time. When politics started interfering, the organisation broke into two,” he recalled.

The eventual consolidation of transport unions into the Ghana Road Transport Council, he explained, effectively created a cartel that worsened inefficiencies. “When a cartel controls terminals, it becomes difficult to improve quality and operate on schedules,” he noted.

Mr. Ofosu-Dorte identified control of transport terminals and transit stops as critical factors affecting urban transport management. He explained that handing control of terminals to the GPRTU weakened competition and accountability, undermining service quality.

He also stressed the importance of well-managed transit stops, where commuters can predict arrival times and the type of buses expected—a key feature of a functional urban transport system.