34 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Robin Polley’s goal against De Graapschap in the Eretse Divisie has been adjudged goal of the week.

The Ghanaian Youth international scored the consolation goal for FC Dordretch in their 2-1 league Defeat to De Graapschap over the weekend.

The 21-year old Black meteors man opened the scoring on 20 minutes following a brilliant first half display from his side.

FC Dordrectch however could not hold to their lead as they succumb to a defeat after 90 minutes.

The son of ex-Ghana forward Prince Polley, joined the Eretse Divisie on loan side from ADO Den Haag and has played six games already with one goal and two assists to his credit.