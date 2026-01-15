6 hours ago

Polls have opened in Uganda’s presidential and parliamentary elections, though voting has been disrupted by widespread logistical delays across the country amid an internet shutdown.

At 08:00 local time (05:00 GMT), the BBC observed that things had yet to get going at five polling stations in the capital, Kampala, an hour after voting was due to start.

The delays have been blamed on failures of biometric identification kits, which some have linked to the network outage.

In the presidential race, Yoweri Museveni, 81, who has ruled the country for nearly four decades, is seeking a seventh successive election victory as he faces a challenge from a charismatic pop star.

Where voting has been taking place, there are reports that the biometric machines used to verify voters’ identities are still malfunctioning in some areas.

“Some biometric machines are not working. I don’t know if it’s the internet,” a ruling party official told AFP news agency.

Delays have also been caused by polling materials and equipment failing to arrive at some stations on time.

“We arrived early at the polling station, but the voting equipment has not yet arrived,” a voter in Kampala told state-run UBC TV.

The problems appear to be affecting areas that are seen as pro-government as well as areas that are seen as pro-opposition.

The poll is essentially a two-horse race between Museveni and singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, but given the president has won the six previous elections, analysts say he is likely to further extend his time in power.

Wine, 43, has promised to tackle corruption and impose sweeping reforms, while Museveni argues he is the sole guarantor of stability and progress in the country.

The campaign period was marred by the disruption of opposition activities – security forces have been accused of assaulting and detaining Wine’s supporters.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke dismissed these complaints, accusing opposition supporters, particularly those belonging to Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) party, of being disruptive.

Internet access had been suspended ahead of voting day, with Uganda’s Communications Commission saying a blackout was necessary to prevent misinformation, fraud and the incitement of violence – a move condemned by the UN human rights office as “deeply worrying”.

The NUP has rejected this explanation, accusing the regulator of trying to stop the opposition from mobilising and sharing evidence of election fraud.

The former leader of a guerrilla army, Museveni has benefitted from two constitutional amendments – removing age and term limits – that have allowed him to keep running for office.

Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, lost to the president in the 2021 elections. According to the electoral commission, he gained 35% of the vote compared to Museveni’s 59%, although Wine dismissed the results, alleging fraud.

Alongside Museveni and Wine, six other presidential candidates are on this year’s ballot papers.

Voters will also chose a new parliament, with 353 seats up for grabs.

For many of those voting on Thursday, the economy is the key issue.

The majority of the population is under 30 and although the average income is steadily rising, there are not enough jobs for all the young people looking for work.

There are also concerns about poor infrastructure and disparities in access to quality education and healthcare.

During the campaign period, opposition supporters have faced escalating harassment, including arrest on politically motivated charges, according to both the United Nations and Amnesty International.

Wine’s rallies, unlike those of Museveni, have been disrupted by security forces.

Amnesty has described the use of tear gas, pepper spray, beatings and other violent acts as “a brutal campaign of repression” ahead of the vote.

In addition, the head of Uganda’s electoral body told the BBC he has received threats warning him against declaring certain results.

“Some people say if you don’t declare so-and-so as president, you will see. I tell them that I am not in the business of donating votes,” said Simon Byabakama, vowing that only the voters would decide who won the election.

The 2012 elections were also characterised by violence – dozens of people were killed in protests and the security forces were responsible for at least some of these deaths, a BBC investigation found.

Since Saturday, security has been heightened in Kampala, Uganda’s capital city.

Officers have been marching in formation and conducting patrols, while armoured vehicles have been stationed at various locations.

Some Kampala residents have travelled to rural areas, saying they believe it is safer there during the election period.

“Because Ugandan elections are often violent, I decided to re-register my polling centre in my home village,” one man told the BBC. He wished to remain anonymous.

“I’m glad I made that decision, because as you can see now, there is a heavy and intimidating security presence in the city. So while I will still vote in my village, I am also staying away from this security scare.”

Polls are due to close at 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Thursday, although anyone in the queue at this time will be allowed to vote.

The result of the presidential vote will be announced by the same time on Saturday, the electoral commission has said. Source: BBC