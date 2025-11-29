40 minutes ago

The nation’s persistently high food prices could finally ease if government follows through on its plan to improve agricultural enclave roads, according to the President of the Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Ghana (VePEAG), Dr. Felix Mawuli Kamassah.

Dr. Kamassah described the 2026 Budget’s strong focus on feeder roads in food-producing areas as one of the most consequential interventions for the agricultural sector. He said poor rural roads remain a major but often overlooked driver of food inflation, as farmers are forced to pass rising transport costs directly to consumers. Until these access roads are upgraded, he noted, market prices will remain elevated even when harvests are good.

The VePEAG president—who also serves as Vice President of the Federation of Association of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE) and CEO of Marphlix Trust Ghana Limited—explained that much of Ghana’s vegetables and staples come from remote farming communities where roads are in deplorable condition. Farmers frequently depend on tricycles and motor carts to move produce to the nearest collection point, paying high fees due to the rugged terrain. By the time an aboboyaa transports plantain or vegetables to the roadside, he said, the cost may have already doubled.

With many drivers unwilling to enter these communities because of the bad roads, farmers shoulder additional transport burdens—costs that eventually push food prices up in major markets across Accra, Kumasi and other cities.

The finance minister has identified poor feeder roads as a major factor behind food inflation, announcing a three-year plan to construct 1,000 kilometres of agricultural enclave roads. The initiative is expected to connect farms directly to markets, reduce transport expenses, minimise post-harvest losses and strengthen food security.

Dr. Kamassah welcomed the initiative, noting that if completed on schedule, it will significantly reduce transport charges and ensure farmers receive fair value for their work. He added that VePEAG is monitoring several priority roads listed in the budget and remains hopeful that implementation timelines will be honoured.

He also praised the government’s plan to supply agricultural machinery to 50 districts under the Farmer Service Centres, with over 4,000 machines expected. Timely access to mechanisation, he stressed, is essential. When farmers do not receive tractors or services early in the season, they lose valuable time, leading to reduced yields and higher production costs—pressures that eventually show up in higher market prices. The machinery, he insisted, must arrive early and be delivered as promised.

On irrigation, Dr. Kamassah noted that climate change has made rainfall increasingly unreliable, making irrigation infrastructure vital. The budget outlines plans to rehabilitate existing irrigation sites and expand facilities under the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority. He believes that restoring irrigation systems alone could significantly raise production and reduce food prices, as many sites simply require refurbishment to become fully productive.

As an export-sector leader, he added that better production stability and improved logistics will enhance Ghana’s competitiveness in international fresh-vegetable markets. Countries like Kenya and Morocco already benefit from lower domestic logistics costs, he said, and Ghana must address these bottlenecks to remain competitive.

Food inflation continues to be one of Ghana’s toughest economic challenges, with analysts repeatedly pointing to poor feeder roads, inefficient logistics and high post-harvest losses as major contributors. Dr. Kamassah’s comments reinforce this: “inflation often begins where good roads end.”

With government committing to targeted investments in roads, mechanisation and irrigation, VePEAG believes the 2026 Budget is prioritising the right areas. However, Dr. Kamassah emphasised that real impact hinges on execution.

“We are happy with the budget,” he said. “But what matters is that the roads, the machines and the irrigation facilities are built on time. That is what will truly reduce food prices for the ordinary Ghanaian.”