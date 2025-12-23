35 minutes ago

Shoppers and traders in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region have voiced concerns over poor sales of farm produce, saying the situation has negatively affected their Christmas celebrations.

Traders who spoke to Adom News said staple food items such as gari, beans, maize and yam remain largely unsold, leaving many of them financially distressed and unable to adequately cater for their families during the festive season.

A visit by Adom News to various shops and market centres in the municipality revealed generally low business activity, with clothing, footwear and other goods attracting little to no patronage.

Despite reducing prices in an attempt to boost sales, traders said customer turnout has remained low, deepening their economic hardship. Some attributed the poor patronage to ongoing conflicts in parts of the municipality, which they said have disrupted market operations and discouraged buyers from visiting the area.

The traders have therefore appealed to the government to urgently intervene to restore peace in the municipality and implement measures aimed at improving the livelihoods of farmers and traders in the area.