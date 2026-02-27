3 hours ago

Ghana is losing more than GHS 6.2 billion every year to diseases linked to poor waste management and sanitation, according to a new study by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) at the University of Ghana.

The findings were unveiled at a high-level stakeholder engagement in Accra on Thursday, 26 February 2026, bringing together policymakers, Members of Parliament, local government officials, development partners and private sector representatives to examine the economic case for scaling up sanitation investment.

The research, led by Peter Quartey and Dr. Kwame Adjei-Mantey, is titled “An Economic Analysis of the Benefits of Adequate Investment in Waste Management and Sanitation in Ghana.” It evaluates both the social and economic consequences of current sanitation practices and models the potential gains from increased financing.

According to the study, five diseases closely associated with poor sanitation — malaria, cholera, pneumonia, typhoid fever and diarrhoea — are responsible for nearly 31.9 million lost workdays each year and an estimated 177,222 deaths nationwide.

The researchers estimate direct medical costs at about GHS 5.8 billion annually, with an additional GHS 650 million lost through reduced productivity. Together, these losses push Ghana’s annual sanitation-related burden beyond GHS 6.2 billion.

Despite the scale of the problem, the study found that Ghana currently spends an average of only GHS 38 per tonne of waste generated, a figure the researchers described as modest when weighed against the health and economic damage caused by inadequate sanitation systems.

Using cost–benefit modelling, the team showed that even under a business-as-usual scenario, every GHS 1 invested in waste management yields about GHS 180 in economic returns. Under a best-case scenario — where investment rises to about GHS 1,028 per tonne, in line with lower-middle-income country benchmarks — returns could surge to GHS 556 for every GHS 1 invested.

In absolute terms, national benefits under the enhanced investment scenario could reach GHS 58 billion by 2025, increasing further to GHS 67.2 billion by 2032. These gains are largely driven by sharp reductions in disease incidence, mortality and productivity losses.

Presenting the findings, Prof. Quartey urged government to abandon the practice of treating sanitation as a residual budget item.

“Waste management should be seen as a high-return development investment,” he said, stressing that improved sanitation is critical to protecting public health and strengthening long-term economic growth.

During the question-and-answer session, participants queried how much of the disease burden could be directly attributed to waste exposure. The research team explained that their modelling drew on global health data and assumed that about 45 percent of cases for the selected diseases were sanitation-related, with sensitivity analysis conducted to test alternative assumptions.

Concerns were also raised about the practicality of the best-case investment scenario, particularly in slum and rural communities where waste collection remains inconsistent. Prof. Quartey acknowledged the challenges, noting that such areas often require more flexible, small-scale and context-specific solutions rather than a one-size-fits-all national model.

Other discussions focused on uncollected waste and indiscriminate dumping in drains and water bodies. The researchers said their projections accounted for infrastructure gaps and collection inefficiencies typical of lower-middle-income countries.

Members of Parliament at the forum called for stronger coordination among state institutions. While some advocated the creation of a National Sanitation Authority, others warned against expanding bureaucracy and instead recommended strengthening existing agencies.

Education, skills development and job creation also featured prominently. Prof. Quartey referenced earlier regional studies on green jobs and recycling, arguing that investment in public awareness and technical skills could unlock significant employment opportunities within the waste sector.

The research team concluded that Ghana’s sanitation-related losses far outweigh current spending and called for sustained investment, targeted interventions in high-risk communities, and stronger data and budgeting systems within Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure sanitation becomes a core pillar of national development.